Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Update

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLTFF remained flat at $1.82 during midday trading on Friday. Celtic has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

