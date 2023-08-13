Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Update

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.
Celtic Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLTFF remained flat at $1.82 during midday trading on Friday. Celtic has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58.
Celtic Company Profile
