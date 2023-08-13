Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $180.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CELH has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celsius from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Celsius from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.80.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $175.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.24 and a 200 day moving average of $116.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.65 and a beta of 1.82. Celsius has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $178.76.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 52.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

