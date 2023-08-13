Celer Network Price Down 0.1% This Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $110.64 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

