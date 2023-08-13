CEEK VR Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $40.03 million and $12.78 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020116 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017629 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013906 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,392.02 or 1.00009946 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05090152 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $12,823,262.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.