Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

CAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $285.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.88 and a 200-day moving average of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

