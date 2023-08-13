Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Short Interest Update

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the July 15th total of 114,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of CDIO remained flat at $1.00 on Friday. 36,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. Cardio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Get Cardio Diagnostics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardio Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cardio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cardio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cardio Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CDIO

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.