Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Short Interest Update

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the July 15th total of 114,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of CDIO remained flat at $1.00 on Friday. 36,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. Cardio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cardio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cardio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.
Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.
