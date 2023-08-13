Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $92.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.99 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.