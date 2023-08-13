Cardano Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.20 billion and $125.94 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.59 or 0.06294644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00042027 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028744 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,061,170,836 coins and its circulating supply is 35,037,761,047 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

