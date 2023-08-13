Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Capri had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of Capri stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Capri by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

