Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $550.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $528.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $501.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $458.58 and a 200-day moving average of $398.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $538.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 62.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,017 shares of company stock worth $357,815,036 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

