Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Update

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the July 15th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Canoo Stock Down 9.3 %

GOEVW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 33,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,617. Canoo has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

Canoo Company Profile

canoo’s mission is to bring evs to everyone.unlike anything on the road today, canoo has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that spans all owners in the full lifecycle of the vehicle.

Featured Stories

