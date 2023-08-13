Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Price Performance
CGIX stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Cancer Genetics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $923,210.00, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.72.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cancer Genetics
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.