Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the July 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHI. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 721,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 55,477 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 646,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 61,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CHI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. 125,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,895. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

