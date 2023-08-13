C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.97) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCCC. UBS Group reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.

CCCC stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $167.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 1,196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

