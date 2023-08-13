byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

byNordic Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BYNOW remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. byNordic Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

Get byNordic Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On byNordic Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in byNordic Acquisition stock. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOW – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,868 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in byNordic Acquisition were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on technology growth companies in the northern part of Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for byNordic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for byNordic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.