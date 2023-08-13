Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHRB opened at 54.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is 71.60. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a one year low of 47.95 and a one year high of 85.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter worth $123,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter worth $320,000. 4.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

