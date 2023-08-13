Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

NYSE:BIP opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.94 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 463.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Barclays PLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 138,924 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,123 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,386,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,431,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,228,000 after purchasing an additional 129,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.