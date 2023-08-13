Brokerages Set The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target at $14.60

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GT. BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nomura lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 453.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,958,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,272,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,809,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.49). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

