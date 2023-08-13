Brokerages Set Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target at $171.80

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JNJ

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.25. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $451.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.