Brokerages Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price at $135.19

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $2,908,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5,378.50, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

