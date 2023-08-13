Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.76. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.42.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 992,987 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 121,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 31.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,096 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 157.7% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

