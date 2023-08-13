Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $18,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 16,836,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,563,589. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $59.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

