Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bravo Multinational Price Performance
Shares of BRVO stock remained flat at $0.45 on Friday. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,456. Bravo Multinational has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.
About Bravo Multinational
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bravo Multinational
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Multinational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Multinational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.