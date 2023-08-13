Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bravo Multinational Price Performance

Shares of BRVO stock remained flat at $0.45 on Friday. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,456. Bravo Multinational has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Get Bravo Multinational alerts:

About Bravo Multinational

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in buying, leasing, and reselling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in March 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Multinational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Multinational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.