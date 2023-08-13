Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,012,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,219 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.07% of Sotera Health worth $53,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sotera Health by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Sotera Health by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Sotera Health by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 88,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

SHC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.73. Sotera Health has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $20.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

