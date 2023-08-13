Boston Partners Sells 635,035 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 635,035 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.39% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $95,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $129.00 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,764.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,764.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,505. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

