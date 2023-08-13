Boston Partners Invests $67.71 Million in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,403,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,709,000. Boston Partners owned 0.28% of Teck Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 106,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK opened at $40.35 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

