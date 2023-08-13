Boston Partners Invests $124.24 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,808,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,241,000. Boston Partners owned 0.38% of VICI Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 326,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,426,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 170,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

