Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,183,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267,211 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ecovyst were worth $46,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ecovyst by 153.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 716,976 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $152,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,731,385 shares in the company, valued at $116,757,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $10.19 on Friday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECVT. TheStreet raised shares of Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

