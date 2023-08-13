Boston Partners Increases Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Boston Partners raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,564,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.99% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $112,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,041,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,498,000 after buying an additional 66,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after buying an additional 2,154,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,804,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,998,000 after buying an additional 21,644 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.1 %

AMH stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.80%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,823,696 in the last 90 days. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMH. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMH

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.