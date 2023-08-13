Boston Partners Has $129.10 Million Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Boston Partners reduced its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,195,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,802,630 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in SLM were worth $129,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in SLM by 28.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 215,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 48,052 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in SLM by 23.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in SLM by 7.1% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 298,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in SLM by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in SLM by 66.7% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SLM news, EVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $120,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $777.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.15 million. SLM had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

