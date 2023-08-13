Boston Partners Has $102.67 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 108.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,448,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,276,332 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $102,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

