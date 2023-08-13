Boston Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,527 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $61,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $347,790,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,838,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,168,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PACCAR
PACCAR Stock Up 0.4 %
PCAR opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.81.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.36%.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PACCAR
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.