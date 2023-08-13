Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Update

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the July 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Borregaard ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRDF remained flat at $15.45 during midday trading on Friday. 499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. Borregaard ASA has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $15.75.

Borregaard ASA Company Profile

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials and biochemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

