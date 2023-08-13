Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Boqii Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of BQ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,824. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. Boqii has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $22.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.50.
Boqii shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 21st. The 3-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boqii
About Boqii
Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boqii
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.