Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BQ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,824. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. Boqii has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $22.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Boqii shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 21st. The 3-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boqii during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Boqii during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boqii by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares in the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

