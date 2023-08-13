Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock opened at $120.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $125.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.07%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.