Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Down 26.9% in July

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bolloré Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BOIVF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. 91,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,945. Bolloré has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14.

Bolloré Company Profile

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

