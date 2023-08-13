Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Down 26.9% in July

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Bolloré Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BOIVF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. 91,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,945. Bolloré has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14.
Bolloré Company Profile
