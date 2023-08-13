BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the July 15th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of BNPQY stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. 102,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $12.85 billion for the quarter. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

