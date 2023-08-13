BlueArk Price Tops $0.0010 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the dollar. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,398.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.33 or 0.00776693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00122226 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017875 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00028670 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.