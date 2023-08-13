Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Short Interest Down 35.7% in July

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $3,594,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 408,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,723 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of BCSA stock remained flat at $10.91 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 696. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

