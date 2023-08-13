Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Blackstone by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.84. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and have sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

