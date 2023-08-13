BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) PT Lowered to $3.00

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum began coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BlackSky Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:BKSY opened at $1.58 on Friday. BlackSky Technology has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 68.70% and a negative net margin of 106.33%. On average, analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.