BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 355,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 532,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 82,495 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $489,278,000,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $11.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes sold 18,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $213,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Articles

