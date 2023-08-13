BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MUI opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $12.76.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BlackRock Municipal Income Fund news, insider Peter Hayes sold 18,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $213,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund
About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Municipal Income Fund
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.