BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUI opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $12.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock Municipal Income Fund news, insider Peter Hayes sold 18,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $213,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $175,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

