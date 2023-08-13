BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

MUA stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107,035 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

