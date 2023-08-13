BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

ECAT stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $340,657.03. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,279,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,294,727.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,428,955 shares of company stock valued at $22,172,195.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $165,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.