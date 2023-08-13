BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

BOE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 108,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,755. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOE. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,528,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 148,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 146,251 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,016,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1,363.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 105,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 98,487 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

