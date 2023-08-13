BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $12.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $13.54.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
