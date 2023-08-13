BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $12.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $13.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 147,282 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

