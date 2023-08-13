BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $10.59 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 81,333.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

