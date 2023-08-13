BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Cut to $70.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BL. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackLine from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Get BlackLine alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BlackLine

BlackLine Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of BL opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.89.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 96,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 96,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in BlackLine by 79.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in BlackLine by 772.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.