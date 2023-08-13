BitTorrent-New Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $439.65 million and approximately $28.69 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001913 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002881 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000994 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000046 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $27,764,172.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.